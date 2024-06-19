Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi: Congress Veteran Celebrates Special Day With Sister Priyanka and Other Top Leaders (Watch Video)

On the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday, wishes poured in for the senior Congress leader. Gandhi, a former Congress president and Member of Parliament from Rae Bareli, arrived at the AICC headquarters for his special birthday celebration where he cut his birthday cake in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikaarjun Kharge, and Venugopal Rao. In a statement on X, Kharge conveyed his birthday greetings to Gandhi, “Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities which sets you apart,” he said.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrates his 54th birthday at AICC Headquarters in Delhi.



Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and other leaders present at the celebrations.



(Video Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/b6VQ0fc8YD — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also wished Gandhi a happy birthday. Congress’s general secretary in-charge of organization, K C Venugopal, joined millions of Indians in sending birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi's political journey witnessed a notable transformation. His Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra initiatives resonated positively with the youth, underprivileged, and farmers. This connection was reflected in his victories in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, and Wayanad, Kerala, during the 2024 general elections. Hoardings and banners were put up at around 10 Janpath, and outside Congress headquarters in Delhi to wish Rahul Gandhi on his 54th birthday today.