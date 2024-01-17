Assam Initiates Ration Card Distribution for 42 Lakh New Beneficiaries Under NFS

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the distribution of ration cards for over 42 lakh new beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Assam. The ceremony took place in his constituency, Jalukbari, marking a milestone event in the current government's tenure.

A total of 42,85,745 new beneficiaries are set to benefit from the NFSA in the state, with ceremonial distributions scheduled across Assam. CM Sarma highlighted the government's commitment to achieving food security for all residents, emphasizing that each member of ration card-holder families is entitled to 5 kgs of rice every month at no cost.

The distribution will continue until January 31 as part of the anna sewa saptah. Additionally, Sarma mentioned the inclusion of ration card holders in various social schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Ayushman Asom healthcare schemes. The Chief Minister also revealed upcoming initiatives, such as life insurance and accidental insurance coverage for those possessing ration cards.

The distribution of new ration cards will bring 10,73,479 households under its fold.

The CM had said earlier this month that 2.32 crore out of the 2.52 crore ration card beneficiaries have so far received the cards and the process for providing the cards to the remaining is underway.