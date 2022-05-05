Assam: Investigating Officer files petition before HC against Jignesh Mevani's bail

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 5 : The Investigating Officer of Barpeta Road police station in Assam's Barpeta district on Thursday filed a petition before the Gauhati High Court against granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani by the District & Sessions Judge, Barpeta. The Investigating Officer (IO) of Barpeta Road police station filed the petition through the Public Prosecutor of Gauhati High Court. Makhan Phukan, Public Prosecutor of Gauhati High Court toldthat, the IO of Barpeta Road police station has filed the petition against granting bail to Jignesh Mevani by the District & Sessions Judge, Barpeta in connection with the Barpeta Road police station case number 81/2022. Earlier, the District & Sessions Judge of Barpeta granted bail to Jignesh Mevani in connection with the Barpeta Road police station. Devajit Lon Saikia, Advocate General of Assam toldon May 2 that, District & Sessions Judge passed an order where he not only granted bail to Jignesh Mevani but also passed certain remarks against the Assam Police as well as the state of Assam, showing apprehension that Assam may become a Police State. "All these things were noted in his remarks & observations in the judgment. That has a very demoralizing effect on the functioning of state Police & therefore Government of Assa took a conscious decision to challenge District & Sessions Judge before Gauhati High Court," Devajit Lon Saikia said.

( With inputs from ANI )

