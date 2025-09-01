Assam: Kaziranga higlights community role in protecting primates on International Primate Day

Guwahati, Sep 1 Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), India's seventh UNESCO world heritage site, on Monday, celebrated the International Primate Day to promote primate conservation, habitat protection, and community participation, officials said.

KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh said that the event, held at Rhinoland Park in Burapahar range, witnessed enthusiastic participation of 40 students of Kaliabor College and Jakhalabandha Higher Secondary School, along with community members from adjoining fringe areas of Kaziranga.

She added that the initiative underscored Kaziranga's commitment to not only conserving its iconic megafauna but also to promoting awareness and protection of lesser-known but equally significant wildlife such as primates.

Several Eco-Development Committees of Kaziranga actively joined the programme, including Amgurichang, Amguri Bagan, Panbari, Diffaloo Pathar, Borbheta, and Rangaloo, the KNPTR Director said.

Their involvement highlighted the crucial role of local communities in primate conservation and habitat protection.

The KNPTR Director said that the programme, organised in collaboration with Northeast region's leading biodiversity organisation, 'Aaranyak', began with an introductory session, followed by a guided primate walk in the nearby forest that allowed participants to observe primate habitats and understand their ecological significance firsthand.

A live session on primates provided engaging insights into their behaviour, role in the ecosystem, and conservation needs.

Participants also witnessed a canopy bridge-making demonstration and installation, where jute ropes were used to showcase how such structures can help primates safely cross highways and reduce roadkill incidents, Ghosh added.

Dilip Chetry, Director and Head of the Primate Research and Conservation Division of 'Aaranyak', delivered an inspiring session on primate ecology and conservation challenges in Assam.

Interactive discussions, educational sessions, and community interactions made the event lively and informative for both students and villagers.

The programme concluded with a call for continued collaboration between Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Aaranyak, locals and the students to ensure a secure future for primates and their habitats in the greater Kaziranga landscape.

The KNPTR, India's seventh UNESCO World Heritage site, comprises three forest divisions -- the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat; the Bishwanath Wildlife Division, Biswanath Chariali; and the Nagaon Wildlife Division, Nagaon.

Home to a remarkable population of the 'Big Five', the famed park comprises 2,613 Greater One-horned Rhinoceroses as of the 2022 census, 104 Bengal Tigers (as of 2022), 1,228 Asian Elephants in 2024, 2,565 Wild Water Buffaloes in 2022, and 1,129 Eastern Swamp Deer also recorded in 2022.

