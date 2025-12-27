Assam launches initiative to boost healthcare for tea garden workers

Dibrugarh, Dec 27 In a major step towards strengthening healthcare delivery for the tea garden community, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal on Saturday launched the state-level pilot project of the “Swasthaban Shramik Yojana” at Jutlibari Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district.

The scheme, approved in the Assam Budget 2025-26, aims to provide universal, structured and quality health screening services to tea garden workers, who constitute nearly 20 per cent of the state’s total population. The pilot phase will be implemented across 20 selected tea estates, including gardens in Moran, Sessa and Ghagrajan, before being expanded statewide.

Addressing the gathering, Singhal said that the tea industry is the backbone of Assam’s economy and the welfare of tea garden workers remains a top priority of the state government. He underlined that the scheme has been designed to address long-standing health challenges faced by the tea community through early detection, timely treatment and sustained awareness.

Health studies have consistently highlighted a high prevalence of both communicable and non-communicable diseases among tea garden workers, including anaemia, hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis and leprosy. The Swasthaban Shramik Yojana seeks to tackle these concerns through a comprehensive, community-based approach.

Under the programme, ASHA workers will conduct door-to-door visits and complete Community-Based Assessment Checklist (C-BAC) forms to identify health risks among beneficiaries. Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) will visit tea estates to provide on-site diagnostic services, medical consultations and follow-up care, reducing the need for workers to travel long distances for treatment.

A key component of the scheme is the appointment of Women’s Health and Wellness Ambassadors from within the tea gardens, who will spearhead awareness drives on nutrition, hygiene and preventive healthcare. In addition, Health Choupals will be organised to counsel workers on the ill effects of tobacco and alcohol consumption, habits that often begin at an early age in tea garden areas.

The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams will also be integrated into the initiative to ensure 100 per cent health coverage for children and adolescents, with a focus on malnutrition, developmental delays and early childhood ailments.

Officials said the pilot project will be closely monitored, and feedback from the initial phase will be used to refine and scale up the scheme across Assam’s tea-growing regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor