Assam Oppn slams curbs on Hindu-Muslim land sale as unconstitutional

Guwahati, Aug 9 Opposition leaders in Assam have criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s move to restrict selling and buying of land between Hindus and Muslims, terming it as unconstitutional.

Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia told IANS, “The state government cannot impose curbs on selling or buying of land between persons only on the basis of religion. It will violate rights provided to every citizen by the Constitution of India. I cannot understand how a Chief Minister makes such statements.”

Saikia asserted that the Assam government cannot implement any such Act violating constitutional rights of people.

A few days ago, the Assam Chief Minister had declared that his government would soon come up with an Act mandating the Chief Minister’s approval for sale of land between Hindus and Muslims.

According to him, a large portion of land in the state has gone to a particular community which is posing a threat to Assamese people.

“There have been land swaps between two religions in the past. Muslims bought the lands of Hindus, and Hindus bought the estates of Muslims. Although the government cannot stop such transactions, it has decided that permission to sell land can only be obtained after the Chief Minister’s approval, in order for a Hindu to purchase land from a Muslim and vice versa,” Sarma had said.

The state President of Trinamool Congress in Assam, Ripun Bora also criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s decision and said, “The announcement of CM Sarma is a direct attack on the constitutional rights of a citizen. Everybody can sell or buy land in the country. The state government’s move to impose restrictions in selling or buying of land between Hindus and Muslims is undemocratic.”

The Trinamool Congress leader opposed the Chief Minister’s announcement and asserted that Sarma has been trying to instil fear among people to take advantage in the elections.

Bora mentioned, “We will launch a statewide protest against the BJP government if they don’t roll back their decision. People have anger against such decisions.”

Earlier, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal also voiced his opposition against the state government’s move.

Ajmal said, “Every citizen of this country has a right to buy land in Assam. This is very unfortunate that the Chief Minister had proposed to bring a law to restrict a section of people from buying land in the state. This is gross injustice to the people. Our party will vehemently oppose any such move by the government.”

The AIUDF leader also alleged that Sarma has been trying to snatch the rights of Muslim people that were given by the Constitution of India.

