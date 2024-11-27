Assam Police foiled infiltration attempt from Bangladesh: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 27 Assam Police thwarted the attempt of illegal Bangladeshi infiltration and pushed back two citizens of the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The two Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Nur Mohammed and Muhammed Khaleda Begum.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote, “Displaying alertness along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally entering Indian territory.”

The security vigilance along the international border with Bangladesh was heightened following the unrest in the neighbouring country.

Sarma earlier asserted that although some of the Bangladeshi infiltrators managed to get Aadhaar cards, they could not enrol themselves in the voter list.

He said: “There is no chance that people cross illegally the international border from Bangladesh and get themselves enrolled in the voter list in Assam because we have caught many people who illegally entered Indian territory and they were pushed back within a few hours. Most of the infiltrators were arrested in the morning around 5 AM and before 9 AM in the morning, they were pushed back to the neighbouring country. In two or three hours, they can not register themselves in the voter list.”

However, the Chief Minister sees no harm in remaining double vigilant in this matter.

“We have decided to take a slew of measures against the detection of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh because there might have been possibilities that a few infiltrators could not be arrested by the security personnel,” he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that people from Bangladesh come to India as poverty has climbed up in the neighbouring country after the recent unrest following the departure of the Sheikh Hasina government.

He also claimed that contrary to conventional apprehension, mainly people who belong to the Muslim community have been trying to cross the border and enter India illegally for the sake of jobs.

