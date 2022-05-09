Assam: Police rescue 21 cattle heads in Biswanath district, two held

Biswanath (Assam) [India], May 9 : Police on Sunday rescued 21 cattle heads from a truck and apprehended two persons in Assam's Biswanath district. Based on secret information, a police team of Biswanath Chariali Sadar police station set up a barricade in front of the police station on Sunday and intercepted a truck. "The truck was coming from Lakhimpur towards Nagaon. During the search, we rescued 21 cattle heads from the truck. We also apprehended two persons including the driver of the truck. They did not have sufficient documents for carrying the cattle heads," Sanjit Kumar Roy, Officer-in-Charge of Biswanath Chariali Sadar police station said. Earlier, Biswanath district police recovered 28 cattle heads and arrested two persons on May 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor