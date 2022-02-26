Assam police seize 1.04 kg heroin worth Rs 7 crore in Karbi Anglong district, 2 held

Two persons were arrested with 1.04 kilogram of heroin at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, informed police on Friday.

Assam police also said that heroin recovered from the accused costs more than Rs 7 crore.

"Police have recovered 1.04 kg heroin at Bokajan, Karbi Anglong. Two accused have been arrested in the operation. The recovered heroin costs more than Rs 7 crore," Assam police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor