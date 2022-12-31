Assam Police seizes 2000 kg Burmese betel nuts smuggled from Mizoram, one held

Assam Police foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 2000 kg of Burmese Supari (betel nuts) concealed inside of the oil tanker in Cachar district, which was illegally transported from Mizoram, said police on Friday.

The Cachar district Police also arrested a person.

According to police, during Naka-checking on Thursday night, the Officer-in-Charge of Dholai police station in Cachar district and staff intercepted an oil tanker that was coming from Mizoram side.

A senior police official said, "During the search, the police team recovered about 2000 kg of Burmese Supari concealed inside of the oil tanker."

Earlier on December 10, Cachar district police seized 38 bags of Burmese Supari from a truck and arrested one person.

( With inputs from ANI )

