Assam Rifles recover arms, radio sets, satellite phone from along Myanmar border in Nagaland

Kohima, April 29 Assam Rifles, which guards the 1,643 km-long unfenced India-Myanmar border in four northeastern states, recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition, radio sets, a satellite phone, a Chinese bike along the frontier in Nagaland's Mon district on Monday, officials said.

Defence sources said that based on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles launched a massive search operation early in the morning and intercepted the arms and ammunition, communication devices and other war-like stores in northern Nagaland. One person has been detained.

These seized items include 11 mortar tubes (81 mm), four tubes (106 mm), 10 pistols, 198 hand-held radio sets, a satellite phone, a Kenbo bike (Chinese), a Bolero vehicle and other war-like stores.

An Assam Rifles statement said that the recovery of these heavy calibre, military-grade weapons close to the border is a major success for the border sealing operation underway by the force.

The recovery is also a major blow to the nefarious designs of inimical elements trying to disturb the peace in the region, the statement said, adding that the presence of military-grade weapons and the handheld radio sets (nearly 200) indicate the ill intentions and extent of damage that could have been caused.

The apprehended individual and the recovered items have been handed over to the Nagaland Police, it said.

