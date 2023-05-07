Assam Rifles rescues NHIDCL employees stranded in violence-ravaged Manipur

Imphal (Mpur) [India], May 7 : Assam Rifles has successfully rescued 188 employees of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) stranded in violence-hit Mpur and shifted them to safer places in Mizoram, an official statement said

As per the Assam Rifles' press release on Saturday, the NHIDCL has requested the paramilitary force to assist in evacuating stranded employees to a safer place.

"On May 6, Assam Rifles (AR) Battalion under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), proactively reacted to the request of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited representatives whose movement was stopped by locals of Sinzawl village owing to the situation in Mpur," the statement said.

"Though the locals did not pose a physical threat to the employees, the blockade was imposed by some local leaders. The blockade caused extreme psychological tension to the employees and their families," it said.

The statement said that AR's Aizawl Batallion reacted swiftly by launching rescue columns from their nearest operating bases.

"The officers of AR coordinated with the VCP of nearby villages of the incidence of location and leaders of CYMA, MZP(Mizo Zarlai Pawl), and with locals of Sinzawl village in resolving the situation thereby preventing the problem from going out of control. The 188 NHIDCL workers were evacuated safely to nearby operating bases and given food and shelter. Though the villagers of Mimbung blocked the road, the issue was resolved amicably," read the statement further.

"Assam Rifles appreciate the mature and timely action of VCPs, local leaders of villages of both sides and CYMA and MZP office bearers which resulted in peacefully resolving the issue of shifting stranded employees from the sensitive area of Mpur to safer places in Mizoram," read the statement.

"Such showcasing of compassionate behaviour on humtarian grounds will go a long way and as a role model during tense situation prevalent in Mpur," the Assam Rifles statement added.

Mpur Government had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4. State's Director General of Police P Doungel has said that the situation in the State has improved after the intervention of security forces.

Forces including RAF, BSF and CRPF have been deployed in Mpur, he said and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor.

The State government has also appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Mpur, the State DGP said.

The Army in a statement earlier on Friday said that situation in Mpur had been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

"The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army had stated.

