Assam: Shah meets officials, discusses flood-related issues

Guwahati, Oct 8 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with officials here to chalk out a future strategy for making Assam flood-free.

"During the meeting, the Union Home Minister has spoken to stakeholders to review the reasons responsible for recurring floods and steps taken by the government to tackle the problem," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that Shah has emphasised on a long-term solution to the perennial issue of floods in Assam, and also stressed on inter-ministerial and inter-departmental coordination for making the state flood-free.

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika also attended the meeting along with other officials of the department.

