Assam tea worth over Rs 3,300 crore sold at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre in FY 2022-23

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 16 : Assam tea worth over Rs 3300 crore was sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) in the financial year 2022-2023.

According to official data of the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, around 165 million kg of tea was sold at the tea auction centre in 2022-23 with an average price of Rs 191.26 per kg.

Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer's Association (GTABA) toldthat in the season 2022-23, around 165 million kg of tea was sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre.

"Around 165 million kg of tea worth around Rs 3300 crore sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre in 2022-23. The auction average price has increased upto Rs 8.10 per kg this time compared to the previous year," Dinesh Bihani said.

He further said that last year a special tea Manohari Golden Tea was auctioned at a price of Rs 99,999 per kg.

"An orthodox tea was auctioned at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre at a price of around Rs 5100," Dinesh Bihani said.

He further said that demand for Assam tea has been increasing at the global level.

"In the past two-three years, exporters' demands have increased towards the auction. We hope that more tea will be sold at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre in this financial year," Dinesh Bihani added.

According to the data of Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, in 2019-20, a total of 204.94 million kg of tea were sold at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre with an average price of Rs 139.65 per kg.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor