Assam to spend Rs 3,000 cr on economic corridor project

Guwahati, Oct 10 The Assam government will spend at least Rs 3,000 crore on a 1,000 km-long economic corridor project in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

The ambitious project known as ‘Asom Mala’ scheme has received the preliminary approval of the cabinet.

State Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that in a cabinet meeting that was held on Monday night, an additional budget of Rs. 950 crore was also approved for uplifting the rural infrastructure.

"The money would be borrowed from NABARD. The Public Works Department will upgrade 90 rural roads and four rural bridges with the help of the loan,” he told reporters here.

Additionally, it was decided that the cabinet meetings in November and December would take place in the districts of Tinsukia and North Lakhimpur, respectively, and that the meeting in January of the following year would take place in Nagaon.

According to the Minister, the deputy commissioners have been instructed to keep cabinet meeting expenses to a maximum of Rs 5 lakhs and to refrain from making any further repairs to circuit houses and inspection bungalows for the same reason.

In accordance with a directive from the Supreme Court, the cabinet also approved the updated draft notification designating a 1-km radius surrounding the Bherjan-Borajan-Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary in Tinsukia as an eco-sensitive zone.

Moreover, the allocation of land for the development of a judicial guest house in Kaziranga National Park for state visitors and guests of the Gauhati High Court also received approval from the cabinet.

