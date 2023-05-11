Assam: Two prisoners serving life sentence escapes from Silchar Central Jail

Cachar(Assam) [India], May 11: Two prisoners escaped from Silchar Central Jail in Assam's Cachar district.

Following this, police launched a massive operation to capture the escaped prisoners, said the Police on Thursday.

According to police, both escaped prisoners were serving life sentences. The jailbreak incident happened on Wednesday night.

"Having dug out a hole in one of the prison walls they managed to escape," said the prison sources.

On Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Cachar district Numal Mahatta visited the jail and took stock of the situation.

"We are now investigating the matter. The DC and I personally visited the jail. Both escaped prisoners were serving life sentences," Numal Mahatta said.

