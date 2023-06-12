Assam: Union Minister Sonowal participates in stakeholders' meeting to unlock EXIM trade potential of Dhubri Port

Dhubri (Assam) [India], June 12 : The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal participated in the Stakeholders Meeting aimed at unlocking the Export-Import (EXIM) trade potential of Dhubri port on Monday.

The meeting was organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), that was attended by senior officials of IWAI, including Sanjay Bandopadhyay, Chairman, IWAI, as well as, Inland Waterways Transport, Government of Assam along with stakeholders and business groups from Bangladesh and Bhutan.

As per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping a Waterways, "The meeting discussed various issues plaguing the smooth operation of the port as well as other limitations faced by the business interest groups to optimally use the Dhubri port."

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we have been working constantly to improve the transportation sector of the country."

"Going by the 'Transformation via Transportation' vision of PM Modi ji, we have given increasing importance to rejuvenating our rich and complex interweb of the riverine system to act as an effective alternative mode of communication for both cargo and passenger traffic. It has been established that inland waterways are the most cost-effective, efficient, and environment-friendly mode of modern transportation," he said.

He further stated, "By investing in the infrastructure to ensure smooth conduit via inland waterways, we are committed to unlocking the value and economic potential of the interior parts of India. Dhubri, with its rich history as a thriving river port, is poised to unlock huge value by acting as a lynchpin of growth for the region."

"Today, after our discussion with the trade stakeholders from Bhutan, Bangladesh and India, we have our task cut out. I assure you that all their needs and concerns will be satisfied in a time-bound manner so that the optimum potential of Dhubri Port can be realised. Given the immense potential of Dhubri port, we are also considering building a modern integrated office complex where offices of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Home Affairs will be present. A new warehouse as well as a new road are also being considered to be built at Dhubri port which will not only make it an attractive proposition but also allows our stakeholders an opportunity to unlock mutual growth in the region," he added.

Highlighting the role of Dhubri and the region in the overall growth of the region, Sonowal, said, "Northeast India has remained more or less stagnant during the six decades of misrule by the Congress. None can deny the importance and opportunity that Northeast has received under the dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for nine years since 2014. As Modi ji has identified Northeast as the Ashta Lakshmi of India, there is no looking back for the region to get on with the growth and development."

"During these nine years, all the state capitals of the region, including Aizawl and Gangtok, situated at a considerable height from sea level, are being connected to the railway network of the country. Given our rich interweb of riverine system, the Modi government identified as many as 21 rivers of Northeast as National Waterways. For optimum utilisation and to unlock tremendous value from this unique opportunity, our government remain deeply committed to investing and improving our infrastructure and providing a conducive environment for all our stakeholders to secure mutual growth and development," Sonowal said.

"I have come to Dhubri on the directive of our Prime Minister as he is very much invested in the thought of unlocking the trade potential of this region where Dhubri port plays a crucial role. Given Modi ji's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' I am sure Dhubri port will reclaim its past glory." he added

During the stakeholder's meeting, the stakeholders spoke about various issues and opportunities pertaining to the Dhubri Port. Among them, enhanced capacity of the weighbridge, installation moveable conveyor, exploring business 24X7 for swift movement of heavy vehicles, and dredging needs, especially during the dry season for smooth passage of vessels, were raised.

It was also communicated during the meeting that all the customs processes will be digitised at Dhubri Port while the Port at Jogighopa is also likely to be operational within this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor