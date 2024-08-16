Assam's vegan Eri Silk gets coveted Oeko-Tex tag in big win for Northeast

New Delhi, Aug 16 The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation, under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), has successfully obtained the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification for its Eri Silk, directly from Germany on the nation's 78th Independence Day, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Eri Silk is renowned as the world’s only vegan silk, where, unlike other silks, the moth inside the cocoon is not killed. Instead, the moth naturally exits the cocoon, leaving it behind for us to use. This ethical and eco-friendly process sets Eri Silk apart, making it a symbol of compassion and sustainability in the textile industry.

"This remarkable accomplishment not only elevates the region's traditional craftsmanship but also positions Eri Silk as a globally recognized, sustainable textile," the statement said.

The Oeko-Tex certification, a rigorous standard that ensures textiles are tested for harmful substances and produced in environment-friendly conditions, is a significant endorsement for Eri Silk. This achievement further cements silk's status as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Assam, highlighting its authenticity and regional importance.

This certification marks a pivotal step in bringing Eri Silk closer to penetrating the global export market, expanding its reach, and establishing a strong international presence. The recognition underscores North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation’s commitment to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Assam while embracing sustainable practices, the official statement said.

This milestone opens new doors for Eri Silk, positioning it as a leading eco-friendly fabric in the international market, and showcasing the region’s potential in contributing to the global textile industry.

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated the NEHHHDC team on Friday.

"A moment of celebration for North East India’s textile industry! Eri Silk, the pride of Assam has secured the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification. This GI tagged, vegan silk is now set to shine globally and contribute to sustainable fashion. A huge win for Assam’s rich heritage, Congratulations to the team at NEHHHDC," the Minister posted on X.

