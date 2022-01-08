Assembly Election 2022: All physical political rallies, and roadshows banned till January 15

The Election Commission of India begins its press conference to announce dates for assembly polls in five states. The states that will go for polling are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. However, CEC Sushil Chandra noted that No political rally, no roadshow, no physical rallies will be allowed till January 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 surge.

During the announcement, CEC Sushil Chandra read a couplet while announcing the measures to be taken by ECI for the conduct of safe elections, "Yakeen ho to koi raasta nikalta hai, hawa ki oat bhi lekar chirag jalta hai.

"A maximum of five people will be allowed for door to door campaigning, including the candidate. All candidates will have to give an undertaking on Suvidha app that they will follow Covid guidelines.Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra also said all officials on election duty have to be doubly vaccinated. All election officers who are eligible will be given a booster dose as precaution, he said.

