Assembly Election Results 2022: 'Noida, UP jinx broken' says MoS Jitendra Singh

MoS Jitendra Singh said, "Many a jinx has been broken in these elections. First, that no govt returns in UP. Second, incumbency can also win elections. Third, under Modi it's been proven that elections can be fought under Development focus, rather than caste."

The BJP has marked its a win in four states out of five, i.e Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. While is Punjab the AAP is all set to mark its win defeating all the powerful leaders.

However, the Election Commission on Thursday has banned celebrations and rallies on victory during the counting of votes and declaration of results. In a statement, the poll panel said following the Covid-19 protocol it has "decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession."

"During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments," the statement said.