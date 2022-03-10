Assembly Elections 2022: Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood trailing in Punjab

Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Bollywood actor and social activist is trailing in Moga. She got 4,490 votes while AAP's Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora got 6,788 votes after the second round of counting. SAD's Makhan Bear has received 4,775 votes.Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar, who is contesting from Punjab's Moga seat on Congress ticket, is hopeful of winning the Assembly elections.

"I feel positive for today. A lot of people are calling up including those from foreign countries and are cheering up for my support. Many of them have assured me to vote for me today. If people think that Sonu Sood is a star, then it's an icing on the cake for me," Malvika said.She added, "I have worked a lot for the welfare of the people. We have done many social works. I don't think any other candidate has done so much social work."On January 10 this year, Malvika Sood, sister of actor Sonu Sood, joined Congress in Punjab's Moga.

