Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: EC Declares Polling Schedule for Odisha, Andhra, Arunachal and Sikkim

The Election Commission on Saturday, March 15, announced the schedule for assembly polls in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Elections will be held in Odisha on May 13 and 20, Andhra Pradesh on May 19, Arunachal Pradesh on April 19 and Sikkim on April 19.

The counting of votes will take place on June along with Lok Sabha Election results in all the states. The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, along with Newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu at a press conference here held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi today. Of the four states, polling the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

In addition to the Assembly polls, the Election Commission has also announced the schedule for simultaneous Lok Sabha polls in various states.