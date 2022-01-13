Assembly polls in five States: Twitter launches "JagrukVoter" campaign to empower voters with right knowledge

Ahead of the Assembly elections in five States on February 10, Twitter on Thursday announced a series of initiatives under the 'JagrukVoter' campaign aiming to empower citizens with the "right knowledge before they cast their vote" in the upcoming polls.

According to a press release by Twitter, these initiatives powered by an Open Internet, are directed towards not just ensuring a high voter turnout, but also aiding in ensuring voters are involved, engaged and informed throughout the election cycle, and everyone with the Right to Vote is a 'JagrukVoter'.

The initiatives taken by Twitter include the launch of a customized emoji further supported with a "notification and reminder mechanism" allowing the voters to voluntarily sign-up for the reminders on the day voting starts.

"Twitter has launched a special emoji to support the conversation around #AssemblyElections2022. The emoji features an index finger hovering over a list of options to vote from -- conveying the voter's power to make informed, thought-through choices. The emoji can be activated by Tweeting with hashtags in English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Konkani.," said the release.

The other initiative that Twitter said it is taking is expanding its dedicated search prompt, powered by the Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP), to provide people with real-time updates and developments on the elections from credible and authoritative sources.

"Twitter has launched an information search prompt with the Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) and Chief Electoral Officers to make it easy to find credible and authoritative information for the #AssemblyElections2022. These prompts provide credible, authoritative sources of information when people search with related keywords on Twitter's Explore page. The prompt will direct people to resources where they can access reliable information about candidate lists, voting dates, polling booths, and more," said the release.

Twitter will further initiate a voter education quiz that will engage people in questions and answers, equipping them with necessary facts about the polls as part of their third initiative.

"Twitter will be promoting voter literacy through an engaging quiz in English and Hindi. Launching on 25 January, which is observed as National Voters Day, people on Twitter will be able to participate in the quiz by clicking on an 'Image website card'. It will include questions about the voting process, polling booths, voter ID registration, and more. Voters will be able to respond to questions by choosing options," said the release.

"As they participate in the Quiz, they will also be able to view their scores as shareable scorecards which they can Tweet to participate in the conversation around #AssemblyElections2022. Through this Quiz, Twitter aims to engage voters, address information gaps, and help build a more informed public," the release further added.

Public Policy and Government, Twitter India, Payal Kamat said that Twitter is working in partnership with the official authorities including the ECI to empower every 'JagrukVoter' on Twitter.

"Twitter is what's happening, and events of political and civic significance always find a place among the conversations on the service. Public discourse is shaped by these conversations, and we recognise the responsibility that it places on us -- to ensure that people are met with reliable and authentic information as they go out to vote. In line with that, we've been working in partnership with official authorities, including the Election Commission of India to empower every #JagrukVoter on Twitter, and we will continue to harness the power of the Open Internet to strengthen civic dialogue and encourage quality participation this election season."

( With inputs from ANI )

