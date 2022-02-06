Assi ghat in Varanasi gets its first food street

Varanasi, Feb 6 The Assi Ghat in Varanasi has now got its first food street.

Visitors, tourists and pilgrims will now be able to get a taste of the famous Banarasi cuisine on the river banks.

The street has been named as Assi hygienic food street and is a joint effort of the Varanasi Smart City Limited (VSCL) and Varanasi Municipal Corporation.

Dr D. Vasudevan, chief general manager VSCL, said that Assi Ghat was chosen to establish the first food street in view of the high footfall of the tourists, devotees, students as well as local residents on a regular basis. It will enable the visitors to experience the taste of famous Banarasi cuisine at one place.

This food street has been started with 13 shops, which have many continental establishments along with the flavours of traditional Banarasi dishes like Kachori-Sabzi, Banarasi chai and others, said the officials.

This food street which began on Saturday, witnessed an overwhelming response from the local people, especially students.

Assi has remained a prime attraction for tourists and the local people but with the food streets, the attraction has gone up manifold.

