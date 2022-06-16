At 12,213 India sees uptick in Covid cases

India reported 12,213 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, a steep rise against 8,822 infections on previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

During the same period, 11 Covid deaths were recorded taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,803.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has risen to 58,215 cases, accounting for 0.13 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 7,624 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,74,712. Consequently, the country's recovery rate stands at 98.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, Daily Positivity rate has slightly increased to 2.35 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.38 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 5,19,419 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 85.63 crore.

As of Thursday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.67 crore.