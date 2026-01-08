At minus 5.1, J&K's Srinagar records season’s coldest night

Srinagar, Jan 8 With minus 5.1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city recorded this season’s coldest night on Thursday.

Mukhtar Ahmed, director of the local Meteorological (MeT) Department, told IANS, “At minus 5.1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, Srinagar city recorded this season’s lowest minimum temperature today.”

Gulmarg recorded minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam recorded minus 8.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 7.1 degrees, Katra town 4.1, Batote 2.8, Banihal 3.7 and Bhaderwah minus 3.4 as the night’s lowest temperature

With the MeT Department forecasting cold, dry weather till January 20, the danger of drought in the coming months has caused worry among people in Kashmir.

The fear is accentuated by the fact that the 40-day-long period of harsh winter called the ‘Chillai Kalan’, which started on December 21, will end on January 30. It is only the heavy snowfall during this 40-day-long period that fills the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains.

These perennial water reservoirs sustain the various rivers, streams, springs, lakes and wells during the summer months in the union territory.

Snowfall in February and March melts quickly and is not long-lasting. Thus, no heavy snowfall in Chillai Kalan spells disaster in the summer months.

It must be mentioned that nearly halfway through this winter, Srinagar city has not received this season’s first snowfall.

Cold, dry weather has already resulted in various ailments related to the lungs and heart in the Valley. Doctors have advised people with chest and heart-related issues to exercise caution and not venture out of their homes in the morning to avoid the morning chill. Kashmiris are wearing layers of warm clothes, including woollen jerseys, caps and mufflers in addition to the tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran’ to protect themselves from severe winter cold.

A feeble winter sun shone on the clear sky in the Valley on Thursday. Despite the clear sunny day, the winter sun tried ineffectually to warm up the morning in the Valley.

