Atal Dulloo likely to be new J&K chief secretary

Jammu, Nov 21 Atal Dulloo, IAS (1989 batch) is likely to be the new J&K chief secretary after the present incumbent, A.K.Mehta retires at the end of the month.

The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) has prematurely repatriated Atal Dulloo to J&K on the request of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

A son of the soil, who belongs to the minority Kashmiri Pandit community, Atal Dulloo has served J&K in various capacities in the past.

He belongs to the erstwhile J&K cadre, now the AGMUT cadre. He is presently secretary department of border management under the Union home ministry.

Dulloo was born on October 24, 1966 in the Valley and is a seniormost civil servant belonging to J&K.

