ATM card fraudster held in Guwahati

At least 17 ATM cards of various banks were recovered from a man in Guwahati by the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team of Dispur Police Station.

The person arrested was identified as Ramdiya from Hissar, Haryana.

The EGPD convicted this man for snatching ATM cards from people, informed the police.

"An EGPD team from Dispur PS arrested one Ramdiya of Hissar, Haryana, at 6 Mile, for snatching ATM cards. A total of 17 ATM cards from various banks were recovered from his possession," said Guwahati police via its official Twitter handle @GuwahatiPol.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor