Attempt to Derail Lucknow-Yeswanthpur Express Foiled in Raebareli

In a shocking incident in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, a complaint has been filed after stones were discovered placed on the railway tracks near the Champa Devi bridge, with the intention of derailing the Lucknow-Yeswanthpur Express. The stones were strategically placed in a manner that could have caused significant damage to the train, potentially leading to a disaster. Thankfully, the timely discovery of the obstruction prevented any harm.

Following the incident, local police along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched an immediate investigation to identify the individuals behind this malicious act. Security measures along the railway tracks have been tightened, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to gather any leads. The motive behind the incident remains unclear, but police are working diligently to uncover the truth.

The Lucknow-Yeswanthpur Express, a vital long-distance train, was spared from disaster, but this act of sabotage raises concerns about the safety and security of passengers. Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity near railway tracks to prevent similar incidents in the future.