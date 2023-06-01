Australian Consulate in Bengaluru to open soon

Bengaluru, June 1 Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Thursday called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and discussed various issues, an official statement said.

It was decided to strengthen the relationship between Karnataka and Australia in information technology, education and other fields, it said.

Siddaramaiah expressed happiness over the opening of the Australian Consulate in Bengaluru in a few days.

With Karnataka having made progress in the field of technology and education, the Chief Minister said that the state is keen to partner with Australia in various fields.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor