Australian High Commissioner visits Southern Naval Command in Kochi

In an effort to strengthen the bilateral relations, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell visited Southern Naval Command on Friday.

There were six delegates along with the Australian High Commissioner during his visit to Southern Naval Command,

The Australian High Commissioner and Australian Consul General, Chennai consulate interacted with Rear Admiral TVN Prasanna, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Training) of Headquarters Southern Naval Command on Friday.

They held discussions to explore avenues to enhance the cooperation between the countries.

The delegation also visited the Naval training facility Damage Control Training Facility at Naval Base. The visit to Southern Naval Command has consolidated bilateral relations and enhanced the defence cooperation between India and Australia.

( With inputs from ANI )

