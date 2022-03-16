Avalanche occurs near Himachal's Tailing village, rescue operation underway
By ANI | Published: March 16, 2022 06:57 PM2022-03-16T18:57:25+5:302022-03-16T19:05:03+5:30
An incident of avalanche occurred near Tailing village in the Lahaul and Spiti district on Wednesday afternoon, the police informed.
The district police officials informed that the incident occurred around 4 pm in the afternoon.
A police team is on the spot and rescue operation is underway.
Further probe is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor