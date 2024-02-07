Awadh Bihari Choudhary won't step down as Bihar Speaker

Patna, Feb 7 Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary said on Wednesday that he is not going to resign from his post, making his intentions clear to fight till the end against the Nitish Kumar government.

“The notice on no-confidence motion against me was received today. I will be in the Assembly on February 12 and conduct the proceedings of the House as per rules. The House runs on the basis of law and the Constitution. Why would I resign from my post?" Choudhary asked.

The NDA government had moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Choudhary on January 28, soon after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar.

The notice was served by senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav to the secretary of the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

The NDA leaders tactically planned to serve the notice on January 28, so that they could move no-confidence motion against the Speaker after 14 days. The 14-day period will get over on February 12. Hence, the budget session has been convened from February 12, when the Nitish Kumar government is scheduled to seek a trust vote.

“I am a law-abiding person and I will do what the Speaker does as per the law,” Choudhary said.

When asked if he will resign before February 12, Choudhary said, “Why would I resign from the post of Speaker? I came to know about the no-confidence motion today (February 7), and as per the law, anyone can move a no-trust motion against the Speaker only after the 14-day notice period is complete."

Earlier on Wednesday, Choudhary called a meeting of Vidhan Sabha Secretariat officials to discuss the preparations for the budget session.

Meanwhile, with Choudhary making his stand clear, both BJP and JD-U leaders are facing an awkward situation. It would not be easy for the Nitish Kumar government to prove majority in the House, while the RJD is talking about 'Khela' (game), and the floor test could be one of themi.

Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar said: “We enjoy complete majority in the House. It's up to him (Choudhary) to decide when he will resign.”

At present, NDA has 128 MLAs, including BJP's 78, JD-U's 45, 4 of HAMS, and one Independent.

The Mahagathbandhan has 114 MLAs, including RJD's 79, Congress' 19, and 16 from the Left parties. One AIMIM MLA is also present in the House, but he is not on either side.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor