Aware sacrifices of Cong leaders to upcoming generations: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 11 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while inaugurating the first National convention of Jawahar Bal Manch, SAMVAAD-23, on Thursday said that the orgzations like Jawahar Bal Manch play a pivotal role for the unity of the country and for countering the propaganda and indifferent ideologies cropped up in the society of late.

The Chief Minister said that Congress leaders played a special role in reconstructing India before and after the Independence.

"We have to live upto and realize the dreams of the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who laid the foundation of modern India and strengthen democratic values. The Bhakhra Dam was the gift of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and it is because of him that we were lightening other states with electricity. Pandit Nehru gave a new direction to the country's development by starting five-year plans for sustainable development," he said.

The Chief Minister said a few people were trying to deform the history of the Nation and spreading propaganda against the party which has contributed to building the Nation, therefore it becomes necessary that such orgzations come ahead to aware the coming generations of the history of the oldest party of the country and the sacrifices it made for building 'Bharat', stated a official release.

Recalling the contribution of former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, Sukhu said that he believed in youth power to steer the Nation and it was due to his efforts that the youth were empowered with the right to vote at the early age of eighteen.

"He was the man to be credited with bringing a revolution in the Information Technology (IT) sector in India. Besides, Women's reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions was also provided by the Congress leadership and such facts need to be disseminated amongst the youth of the Country," CM Sukhu said.

He said that the ideology of the Congress is based on sacrifices and unity of the Nation and the former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of India.

"The policies and programs of the Congress have strengthened every section of the society and it has lived up to the democratic values, whereas, as of today, abhorrence and lust for power is the only motive of few," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor