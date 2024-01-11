Ayodhya: 100 Chartered Flights Expected at Airport on Jan 22, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

With the much-anticipated consecration ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya fast approaching, the holy city is buzzing with preparations. In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that around 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on January 22, the auspicious day for the ceremony.

Chief Minister Adityanath made the announcement while attending the virtual inauguration of the Ayodhya-Ahmedabad flight launched by IndiGo. This new direct connection marks another milestone in Ayodhya's journey towards becoming a major spiritual and tourism hub. While Adityanath joined the function from Lucknow, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined from the national capital.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh is set to witness the inauguration of five new airports within the next month.

Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended that will allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights, Scindia said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30. On the inaugural day, both IndiGo and Air India Express commenced flight operations to and from Ayodhya.