Ayodhya gets temple dedicated to Yogi Adityanath

By IANS | Published: September 19, 2022 10:03 AM 2022-09-19T10:03:02+5:30 2022-09-19T10:15:07+5:30
Ayodhya, Sep 19 Even before the Ram temple reaches completion, Ayodhya now has a temple that is turning out to be a major tourist attraction.
A temple dedicated to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come up about 25 kilometres from Ayodhya on the Ayodhya -Prayagraj highway in Bhadarsa village.
The temple is located near the Bharat Kund.
The idol of the chief minister shows him carrying a bow and arrow and an 'aarti' is performed at the temple every evening.
Prabhakar Maurya, who built the temple, said, "Yogi Adityanath has built the Ram temple for us and I have built this temple for him."
