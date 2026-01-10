Ayodhya Police Detain Kashmiri Man for Allegedly Offering Namaz Inside Ram Mandir

A Kashmiri man was detained by Ayodhya Police, which was allegedly found offering namaz (Islamic prayer) inside the Ram Mandir on Saturday, January 10. According to the news agency IANS, the individual is identified as 50-year-old Ahmed Sheikh resident of Srinagar.

Police are questioning him and have also taken several Kashmiri shawl sellers into custody. Multiple people are being interrogated at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, accordingto IANS. Ahmed entered the temple premises on Friday and visited the shrine.

Uttar Pradesh : Ayodhya police detained a suspicious man from the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya.



Ahmed later sat near the Sita Rasoi area, where he was allegedly preparing to offer namaz, reported India Today, quoting officials. Security personnel stationed at the site noticed his actions and detained him. He was later handed over to the Ayodhya police for further investigation.

Police and other security agencies are questioning the detained Ahmed to find out how he managed to enter the premises of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Police found items such as cashews and raisins in his possession. Sources said the man reportedly told investigators that he was travelling to Ajmer.