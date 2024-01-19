Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Scammers Promise Free Mobile Recharge, VIP Entry

The preparation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 is in full swing and to take the advantage of the situation, hackers have also started setting traps. Several users have reported that scammers are sending them WhatsApp messages promising free VIP entry at Ram Mandir. As per a report by News18, the fake WhatsApp message that offers VIP access to Ram Mandir on January 22 asks the user to download an APK file that is likely to install a spyware or malware on the device, as soon as it is installed.

Cyber thugs are also trying to dupe people by offering free mobile recharge in the name of Lord Ram. People clicked on it and lost their deposits.The Gurugram police have asked people not to click on such links or respond to messages and phone numbers. They said there were no arrangements for VIP passes in Ayodhya.A senior officer said the cyber police had started monitoring social media platforms and would crack down on fraudsters by checking their IP addresses so that innocent people did not become victims of fraud.

In response to the heightened excitement among devotees and the increased activity of cybercriminals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people not to visit the Ram Mandir on January 22, the day of the pran pratishtha of the temple.Instead, he has recommended that devotees light a diya at their homes, emphasizing the importance of staying safe and vigilant during this significant event.