Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Mobile Phones Not Allowed; Temple Trust Issues Guidelines Amid High Footfall

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth has issued new guidelines for devotees amid a huge daily footfall of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims. Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter), the temple trust advised devotees to leave their mobile phones, footwear, purses, and other belongings outside the temple premises for their convenience and to save time.

According to the temple trust, devotees can enter the premises at 4 am for Mangala Aarti, at 6.15 pm for Shringar Aarti, and at 10 pm for Shayan Aarti. “The entire process from entry to exit after Darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is extremely simple and convenient. Typically, devotees can have a smooth Darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar within 60 to 75 minutes," the trust explained.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is witnessing an average of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily.



Devotees can enter the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir from 6:30 AM to 9:30 PM.



There is no arrangement for special darshan by paying a certain fee or through any special pass at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. If you ever hear about paying for Darshan, it might be a scam attempt. The Mandir management has no connection to this, said temple trust.

Wheelchairs are available in the Mandir for the elderly and differently-abled. These wheelchairs are intended solely for use within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir premises, not for Ayodhya city or any other Mandir. There is no rental fee for the wheelchair, but a nominal fee is to be given to the young volunteer assisting with the wheelchair, Teerth Kshetra Further stated.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple opened for darshan to the general public on January 23 after the consecration ceremony on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the inauguration. The newly constructed Ram temple received donations, including 25 kg of gold and silver ornament, of around Rs 25 crore in a month after the consecration ceremony on January 22.