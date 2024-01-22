Donations from India and Abroad which Made the Ayodhya Ram Temple a Reality

Ayodhya: India's long-awaited Ram temple was inaugurated on Monday, January 22, 2024. The temple, located in the northern city of Ayodhya, is dedicated to the Hindu god Rama. The temple's construction was funded entirely by donations from Hindu devotees around the world. No government funds were used.

The largest single donation to the temple came from Dilip Kumar V. Lakhi, a diamond merchant from Surat, India. Lakhi's family donated 101 kilograms of gold, worth an estimated 68 crore rupees. The gold will be used to gild the temple's doors, sanctum sanctorum, and other features.

Other notable donors include Morari Bapu, a Hindu spiritual leader who donated 11.3 million rupees, and Govindbhai Dholakia, a diamond merchant from Gujarat who donated 11 million rupees. A total of 8 crores were donated by devotees of Ram from America, Canada, and Britain.