Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramlalla Plays Holi With Devotees, Holds Pichkari; See Pics

First Holi celebrated in Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Monday, Hundreds of devotees celebrated festival with Ram Lalla after the pran pratishtha ceremony in January. The devotees on Tuesday, March 26, also took part in 'Rangotsav' inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on the occasion of Holi.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared pictures from the temple on its official page on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Images shared by the temple trust show the Ram Lalla holding a golden pichkari. The temple priest can be seen showering flower petals on the Ramlalla idol.

Pictures from Inside:

रंगोत्सव के अवसर पर, भगवान श्री रामलला सरकार भक्तों के संग होली खेलते हुए।



प्रभु आज एक पिचकारी भी धारण किए हुए हैं।



On Rangotsav today, Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar is playing Holi with his devotees.



Prabhu is also holding a pichkari today. pic.twitter.com/muhlB0EevC — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 26, 2024

Ayodhya, the holy city of Uttar Pradesh, has witnessed a grand celebration of Holi this year, paying homage to Lord Ram. Devotees immersed themselves in Holi celebrations as they sang devotional songs and smeared each other in the colours of the festival inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.