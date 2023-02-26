Ayodhya: Ram Navami programs to be held at places easily accessible to devotees: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided that the 'Ram Navami' celebration programs will be held at Ram Janmabhoomi premises as well as at places easily accessible to Ram devotees.

A decision in this regard was taken up on the first day of a two-day meeting of the Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Building Construction Committee on Saturday.

The meeting was held at the Vishwamitra Ashram of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus under the Committee's chairmanship Nripendra Mishra, and it will continue on Sunday.

On the day of Ram Navami, special events are organized in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and this time too Ramkot will be circumambulated and the lord will be worshipped on the day of Ramnavami.

Notably, everyone is not allowed for Ramnavami celebrations in the Ram Janmabhoomi premises due to security reasons, which is why this time the program of Ramnavami will be organized at Ram Ki Paidi Bhajan Sandhya Sthal and Ram Katha Park.

This time, Ram Navami will be celebrated in one place and lakhs of devotees are expected to attend the programs for which preparations have already been started as the construction work of the first floor of the Ram temple is scheduled for October 2023.

Only one year's work is now left for Lord Ram Lala to sit in his divine grand temple after which the Ram Navami festival will be celebrated in Ram Janmabhoomi temple next year.

General Secretary Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said, "Ram Navami is organized for nine days and does not stop with the worship of god only. People from different walks of society including youngsters, and sports persons take part in the celebration."

The Trust office bearers and craftsmen were present in the two-day building construction committee meeting that began on Saturday and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai informed that very famous sculptor Pramod Kamle was present in the meeting.

During the meeting, a discussion was held with Pramod Kamle and information has been given as to what kind of statue will be installed on the circumambulation path of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Craftsman Pramod Kamle said, "I have just brought the model, further it will be decided how the statue will be made and how many statues will be made. This statue will be installed on the circumambulation path of Ram Janmabhoomi temple for which right now Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has not given permission. But it is believed that a decision can be taken in Sunday's meeting."

"I have just come up with a model. It will be decided during the meeting how to improve or change the model that I have brought. A list has been made of the manner in which the picture has to be made, and we will do the work of making crafts on top of their picture," Kamle added.

Anil Mishra, a member of the trust, said that Nipendra Mishra physically inspected the works going on in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex on Saturday.

Anil Mishra said, "Today Nipendra ji has physically inspected all the ongoing works of the entire complex with all the LNT TCs as well as the trust's engineer being present at all the locations. While doing the physical inspection, we verified Saturday's work with our own eyes. We have inspected the overall progress."

"Nipendra Mishra had also gone to Sevak Puram to see the script which is going to be installed in the plinth," added Anil Mishra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor