Ayodhya: Ram Temple Sees 5 Lakh Visitors on Day One, Yogi Adityanath Appeals People To Maintain Patience

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to implement effective crowd management measures to facilitate the smooth darshan of Ram Lalla. The directive comes in the wake of over five lakh devotees visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. CM Yogi Adityanath has urged the public to cooperate with authorities and exhibit patience, ensuring that everyone has an opportunity for darshan of the deity.

The doors of the newly constructed temple were opened to the public at 6 am. On the instructions of the chief minister, the Ayodhya district magistrate has deployed magistrates at eight places in the city for crowd management, according to a statement issued by the state government. Information Director Shishir, in another statement, said, Today, five lakh devotees had a darshan of Ram Lalla. The last entry of visitors was at 10 pm. The consecration of the new idol of the deity at the temple was done at an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

According to a statement from the state government, there were instances when the crowd appeared to be unmanageable. However, swift action by police personnel and officials effectively regained control of the situation. The authorities promptly organized the crowd into queues, ensuring a more orderly and structured approach for the darshan.

The chief minister, after an aerial survey, held a meeting with officials and gave directions to make necessary arrangements for the safety, comfort and convenience of devotees. He also discussed with officials of the temple trust the measures to manage the huge number of people coming to the temple.

