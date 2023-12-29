Ayodhya Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory For December 30, Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Visit; Check Complete Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ayodhya on December 30, 2023. He will formally inaugurate the newly built airport and railway station during his visit. In addition to these ceremonies, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to participate in a public meeting and lead a roadshow. In anticipation of this significant visit, the traffic administration has meticulously formulated a diversion plan. The plan entails restrictions on the entry of vehicles along specific routes, with the exception of emergency vehicles. The diversion plan is scheduled to be enforced from 8:00 p.m. on December 29 until the conclusion of the program on December 30.

Specifically, the plan includes the following directives:

1. Vehicles originating from the Haidergarh intersection will be barred from proceeding towards Ansandra and Bhitriya.

2. Vehicles accessing Kisan Path will be prohibited from entering Ayodhya Road. Instead, these vehicles will be directed to proceed on Kisan Path and subsequently onto the Purvanchal Expressway.

3. Vehicles from Chauphula on the Lucknow side will be rerouted towards Masoli and Ramnagar via Ramnagar Tiraha police station.

4. Vehicles from Safdarganj intersection on the Lucknow side will be diverted towards Chaukaghat via Badausarai intersection and Markammau.

5. Vehicles originating from Narayan Dhaba on the Lucknow side will be directed towards Haidergarh via Bhitriya.

Emergency vehicles, however, will retain unrestricted access to all routes during the specified period.

On December 30, Prime Minister Modi is set to unveil and lay the foundation stone for projects exceeding ₹15,700 crore in Ayodhya. Additionally, he will ceremoniously flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains as part of the inauguration proceedings.