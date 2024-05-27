Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Bans Mobile Phones Inside Premises

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and the Ayodhya administration have announced a complete ban on mobile phones within the Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises to enhance security and improve facilities for devotees, according to temple trustee Anil Mishra. He also appealed to devotees to respect the decision, use the cloakroom facilities provided, and cooperate in maintaining the new arrangements.

The pran pratishtha of the 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram Lalla, crafted by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, took place on January 22 in the newly built grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The ceremony was attended by approximately 8,000 VVIPs from various walks of life, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the rituals.

Standing on 2.7 acres of land in the temple town, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is a three-storied structure constructed in the traditional Nagara style. It spans 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and rises to a height of 161 feet. The temple boasts a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

Following Uttarakhand's earlier decision to ban videos and reels inside the Char Dham temple premises, the Ayodhya Ram Temple has now also banned pilgrims from carrying mobile phones inside the temple.