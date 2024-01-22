Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Darshan Timings Announced for Devotees

In a momentous occasion for millions of Hindus across India, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya opened its doors, today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony consecrating the idol of Lord Ram.



From Tomorow the temple will be opened for general public Thousands of devotees flocked to the temple complex, their faces beaming with devotion as they finally got to witness the 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla idol, crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The intricate carvings on the idol, depicting all ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, along with Lord Hanuman and other Hindu symbols, added to the spiritual aura of the occasion. "This is a dream come true," said an elderly pilgrim, tears welling up in his eyes. "We have waited so long for this day, and it feels surreal to finally stand in the presence of Lord Ram in his rightful home."

The temple, built on the site believed to be Lord Ram's birthplace, has been a source of contention for centuries. The Supreme Court's landmark 2019 verdict paved the way for its construction, marking a turning point in India's religious landscape. The opening ceremony, held on January 22nd, saw Prime Minister Modi perform the auspicious rituals in the presence of religious leaders and dignitaries. Tight security measures were in place to ensure the safety of the estimated 7,000 attendees.

Ram Mandir Darshan Timings.

Devotees can now visit the Ram Mandir during two daily darshan windows – from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Witnessing the Jagaran/Shringar Aarti at 6:30 AM or the Sandhya Aarti at 7:30 PM requires free passes, obtainable offline with valid ID proof or online. Ayodhya, adorned with festive decorations and vibrant posters, pulsates with an electric atmosphere. The air is thick with the chanting of hymns and the scent of incense, as millions embark on a spiritual journey to the newly consecrated Ram Mandir.

This historic day marks not just the culmination of a long-held dream, but also a new chapter in Ayodhya's story, promising to draw pilgrims and tourists from across the globe to this sacred city.