Ayushman Bharat covers treatment for mental wellness, says Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, Oct 8 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that Ayushman Bharat scheme covers mental wellness under its ambit.

Addressing students and faculty members of BHU (IIT) in Varanasi while inaugurating Mental Wellness Week, the Finance Minister said that the Central government has taken initiatives like operating Tele Manas helpline, which provides mental wellness counselling and also recommends patients for treatment with specialists in the field.

Post Covid counselling facilities have also been provided for students, to insulate them from all kind of stress, Sitharaman informed.

Noting that stress among students comes mainly from maniacal competition and pressure of public opinion, the Finance Minister said that counselling facilities are being provided at even district levels, as the Centre takes mental wellness of students quite seriously.

Sitharaman pointed out how the government's focus on Yoga is also part of a holistic approach to address mental wellness.

