Babri Masjid Demolition Day: Security Beefed in Sambhal Ahead of December 6

The Sambhal administration announced on Thursday that it will display posters of individuals involved in the November 24 violence, as police intensify security measures across the district ahead of December 6, the anniversary of the 1992 Babri mosque demolition in Ayodhya. Authorities also estimated the damage caused by arson and vandalism during the Sambhal violence to exceed ₹1 crore.

"We will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence in all likelihood today," District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told PTI.

Authorities have identified over 400 individuals in connection with last month's violence over a local mosque survey, an official said. "A peace committee meeting is scheduled for 3 PM, where the situation will be discussed with all stakeholders," he added.

"We are currently designing it (poster). It will be finalised today. 400 people have been identified. Posters will be put up after excluding those who have been arrested," he said.

Tensions in Sambhal began escalating on November 19 after a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, following claims that a Harihar temple once stood at the site. The situation turned violent during a second survey on November 24, as protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security forces.