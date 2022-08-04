Baby buried alive in Gujarat's Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha (Gujarat) Aug 4 Sabarkantha Police have launched a probe after a baby was found buried alive at a farm in Gambhoi village of the district on Thursday morning.

The infant was noticed by a farmer when he reached his field in the morning. On seeing a tiny arm outside the mud, he dug the area with the help of others only to find an alive infant.

They then rushed the baby to Himatnagar civil hospital, where it is being treated.

Gambhoi Police Sub-Inspector C.F. Thakor told the local media that: "We received information that a infant was buried alive in the farm owned by Hitendrasinh. The infant was rescued and taken to a hospital. Police have recorded the statement of Hitendrasinh and other locals and started an investigation."

Officer said once the parents or the mother is identified, an official complaint will be lodged and action taken various sections of Indian Penal Code.

Farmer Hitendrasinh told the media: "Thursday morning while I was inspecting the farm, I saw a baby's arm, so I sought the help from the employees of a power distribution company's office which is right next to my farm. They all rushed and one of them rescued the baby. The pit was not deep and as the baby is alive means someone must have buried it early this morning only."

