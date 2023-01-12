Badruddin Ajmal is nothing but mouthpiece for BJP: Jairam Ramesh

In a hard-hitting attack on AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal following his remarks about party leaders, Congress on Wednesday termed him "mouthpiece for the BJP" and alleged that he had "worked out an understanding" with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Ajmal had made "most unacceptable and totally bogus remarks" against party leaders in Assam.

Jairam Ramesh also said that Ajmal has "nothing whatsoever to do with the UPA".

Noting that Congress and AIUDF had fought the previous assembly polls in Assam together, Ramesh said the "not easy" decision was taken in the belief that Ajmal will be a consistent and reliable partner.

"Badruddin Ajmal, MP has made the most unacceptable and totally bogus remarks against the Congress leadership in Assam. These are blatantly defamatory," Ramesh said.

"It is true that the Congress and the AIUDF fought the last assembly elections as an alliance. That decision had not been an easy one to take for the Congress. But it was taken in the belief that Ajmal will be a consistent and reliable partner and who would strengthen secular forces in the state and in the country," he added.

The Congress leader alleged that after the election results "it became very clear that Ajmal had worked out an understanding with the Chief Minister of Assam".

"The two worked out a relationship between themselves with the sole purpose of maligning and defaming the Congress and its leadership."

Ajmal had alleged that Congress leaders had ties with Sarma and that "packets" were received by them.

Jairam Ramesh said that Sarma and Ajmal "have mounted this latest attack shaken by the extraordinary success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam".

"Ajmal is nothing but a mouthpiece for the BJP like some other parties like the AIMIM. He has nothing whatsoever to do with the UPA as he claims," the Congress leader said.

( With inputs from ANI )

